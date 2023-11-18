An appeal has been launched in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Crystal Bellis from Wrexham, currently lives in Newton-Le-Willows, Merseyside, and was last seen at around 10.15am on Wednesday 15 November.

She is also said to have links to the Llandudno area.

A North Wales Police Wrexham town appeal said: "Merseyside Police is appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

"Crystal Bellis, from Newton-Le-Willows, was last seen at her home at around 10.15am on Wednesday morning (15 November).

"Crystal is originally from Wrexham and has links to the area. She also has links to the Llandudno area.

"Extensive enquiries are being carried out to find her.

"Please pass on any sightings of Crystal via the following form: https://orlo.uk/JrsZI or any other information to 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...