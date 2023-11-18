More than 30 Wales fans have been arrested in Armenia ahead of the side's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier in Yerevan.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed that 32 supporters had been arrested in the Armenian capital ahead of Saturday's European Championship qualifier and that the Foreign Office was involved.

Around 1,200 supporters are in the capital for the match.

The FAW said in a statement: "The FAW are aware of the situation regarding our fans in Yerevan, and we are in regular discussions with the travelling police and FSA Cymru.

"FSA Cymru are our fan embassy who have contact with the local authorities, as well as South Wales Police, who are here to liaise with local law enforcement.

"The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office are also involved."

FSA Cymru’s X – formerly known as Twitter – account Fan Embassy Wales posted before the game: “Lots of tickets touts in streets leading to stadium…be wary of them…the police have stated they no fans will be allowed in wrong ends of stadium.”

The match at the Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan is due to kick off at 2pm.

Rob Pages's men will be hoping a victory against Armenia will see them qualify for next year's tournament in Germany.

However, they are relying on Croatia to lose against Latvia.

But a win on Saturday and Tuesday against Turkey would mean the team qualifies no matter what the other results.

