A council spent around £8,000 cleaning up mess caused by a number of unregulated bonfires in Barry.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said the clean up came after unregulated fires, fuelled by household waste and other materials, had been started at three sites on Bonfire night.

Sizeable scorch marks were left on the ground, along with partially burned rubbish, in areas near Burns Crescent, Cadoc Crescent and Caldy Close.

Cllr Mark Wilson, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood and Building Services, said the council "regularly has to deal with the clear up caused by big, impromptu bonfires at this time of year, but last week was as bad as the teams involved can remember".

He added: “Not only is lighting a large amount of varying material in an unmanaged fashion without proper planning dangerous, it is extremely bad for the environment.

“The smoke given off causes pollution, while the ground has suffered long-term, if not permanent, damage.

“Removing the mess also comes at a significant cost to the council tax payer.

“At a time when council budgets are under more pressure than ever before, last week’s expense was extremely unwelcome.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council recently announced that the size of its projected budget gap for next year has increased to £10.5 million.

It said it will be liaising with South Wales Fire and Rescue Services to review options for preventing further unregulated bonfires in the future.

Cllr Wilson added: “We are not trying to stop anyone enjoying fireworks on Guy Fawkes Night.

“There were plenty of carefully organised displays around the Vale where this could be done safely.

“But lighting fires like we saw recently is completely unacceptable and those responsible need to realise this.”

