ITV Wales' Swansea correspondent spoke to Dr Wendy Goodridge, Museum Manager at Egypt Centre

Over 800 rare Egyptian antiquities have arrived at Swansea University's Egyptian Centre to be analysed and studied for the first time.

Its team beat off competition from the British Museum to showcase the collection due to their expertise.

As Egyptologists work to uncover the secrets of these antiquities, members of the public will be able to view 30 of the artefacts that tell stories of how an ancient civilisation strived to be remembered.

Coffin fragments and ancient text inscriptions are among the artefacts, as well as funerary cones. Credit: Swansea University/Harrogate Museum

The Egyptians wanted to be immortalised, it was a big part of their culture that their names would live on after death. This collection illustrates the steps they took to ensure this happened.

Dr Wendy Goodridge, Museum Manager at Egypt Centre says "It's a jewel for Swansea University".

She said: "This is amazing for Swansea as an area as there are so many opportunities for engaging children. We've got so much evidence of children that are coming here and it's breaking down barriers."

Coffin fragments and ancient text inscriptions are among the artefacts, as well as funerary cones and stelae (fragments of limestone engaged with drawings that show scenes celebrating the life of the deceased).

Dr Ken Griffin, Egypt Centre Curator at Swansea University said: "For ancient Egyptians, the cultural concept of legacy held incredible significance.

"One of the most important things for them as a culture was that their names would be remembered, and this new collection illustrates the steps they took to ensure this desire would become reality."

Talking about the highlight of the collection, Dr Griffin mentioned "a seated statue of Senetre who is the daughter of Nebamun."

He added: "Her name was inscribed upon the imposing stone seat, demonstrating her father's wish that her name outlast them all after her death.

"By reading the names of individuals represented here, members of the public and researchers alike can fulfil the wishes of an ancient civilisation.

"We look forward to discovering more about the collection and sharing our findings with the Harrogate Collection."

The collection's unveiling at Swansea University's Egypt Centre coincides with the museum’s 25th anniversary year.

The collection came to Wales for the first time on loan via the Harrogate Museum, where they were displayed but only partially examined. Credit: Swansea University/Harrogate Museum

Professor Ryan Murphy, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, said: "The addition of the Harrogate Collection to the Egypt Centre will further strengthen our research in Egyptology, but more than that, it highlights the importance of public access to culture and history.

"The study of these artefacts should not happen behind closed doors: we are proud to welcome visitors to the Egypt Centre, where they can discover more about our ancient civilisations, enriching our shared understanding of the past."

