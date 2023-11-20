A man has died and four people have been injured after a three vehicle crash in Carmarthenshire.

It happened on the B4336, between Llanllwni and Llanfihangel-Ar-Arth, around 9:55pm.

A 32-year-old man passed away at the scene on Friday 17 November.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the crash involved a White Vauxhall Combo Van, Grey BMW X5 and Blue Ford Fiesta.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to call 101.

