Thousands of social housing tenants in Wales are relying on financial support from housing associations after being unable to cope with rising living costs.

More than 14,000 people received financial support from their housing association in the first half of 2023, according to Community Housing Cymru's latest report.

The organisation is calling for 'urgent action' to help those hardest hit by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

48% of Housing Associations surveyed reported that tenants approached them for help affording food. Credit: PA

The report reveals that 74% of housing associations in Wales saw an increase in the number of people who approached them for financial support during the first six months of 2023, compared to the previous six months in 2022.

Single parents and single person homes were found to be among the most likely to have needed financial support during this period.

The most common reason tenants approached their housing association was to help with soaring energy bills, food costs and assistance with debt.

The report revealed, 74% of housing associations saw an increase in requests for financial support during the first half of the year. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Half of all housing associations surveyed said they had offered support with energy costs with 48% reporting that tenants had approached them for help affording food, and 20% needed assistance with debt.

Community Housing Cymru represents 34 housing associations across Wales and is calling for urgent action by the UK and Welsh governments to support social housing tenants, who have been among the hardest hit by the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The organisation released its cost of living report, which surveyed housing associations across Wales to find out how increasing living costs are affecting tenants, and how housing associations are supporting the people who live in their homes.

Hayley Macnamara, Community Housing Cymru, said: “We are now two years into the cost of living crisis and housing association tenants are facing the financial consequences of months and months of financial strain and hardship.

“Our report shows the devastating impact rising living costs continue to have on people on the lowest income, including many living in housing association homes."

Community Housing Cymru have called for the Welsh Government to protect existing emergency funds and ensure that routes to support are accessible and targeted to those who most need it and to continue to fund vital initiatives that target fuel and food poverty, and that support higher rates of benefit take up.

