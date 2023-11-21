Play Brightcove video

Watch: Education Minister Jeremy Miles is questioned on the consultation by ITV Cymru Wales journalist Hamish Auskerry

Children in Wales would get one week less off from school during the summer holidays - and a longer break in the autumn term, it's been proposed.

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said a two-week October holiday would give pupils and teachers more time out of the classroom during the lengthy autumn term.

It comes after the Welsh Government unveiled new proposals to change the classroom calendar.

If the plan goes ahead, the changes would be made from September 2025. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Mr Miles unveiled a consultation into the plans on Monday at a school in Caerleon, near Newport.

Under the proposals, which are part of the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru, teachers and pupils would still get 13 weeks off school over the year.

If the plan goes ahead, the changes would be made from September 2025, meaning schools would get a two-week break in October 2025 and a five-week summer break in 2026.

Teaching unions have criticised Welsh Government proposals to change the classroom calendar in Wales, including shortening the summer holidays for all pupils and increasing the autumn half-term break.

Jeremy Miles MS said the proposals were designed to improve the wellbeing of teachers and attainment of pupils. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Three teaching unions have already questioned why the Welsh Government has made changes to the school year a priority at all, given the other challenges facing teachers and school leaders.

Responding to the launch of a consultation, Eithne Hughes, Director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said:

“There are many issues which need to be addressed in our schools – lack of sufficient funding, teacher shortages, high levels of pupil absence, a rising tide of mental health concerns, and unsustainable workloads. The school calendar, however, is not one of those issues.

“There is no chorus for change from parents or staff, and adjustments to a well-established calendar are likely to be extremely disruptive. We simply do not understand why this matter is being treated as a priority by the Welsh government. It is an act of folly.”

Jeremy Miles MS told ITV Cymru Wales he understood the concerns but said the proposals were designed to improve the wellbeing of teachers and the attainment of pupils in the long-term.

The Education Minister claimed that the local authority areas in England and Scotland that have shortened their summer breaks already in order to even out the school year have "found that it is beneficial for the attainment of their young people but also in having a rested, engaged workforce".

Watch: Pupils at Caerleon Comprehensive school had varied opinions on the plan

The National Education Union (NEU) said any changes need to be evidence-based and ensure the wellbeing of teachers.

The Union confirmed it will be consulting its members over the Welsh Government's proposals. This will explore additional changes that could be taken forward in the future, but not from 2025.

Welsh Government said this would help make terms similar lengths and make the summer term more consistent, making it easier for pupils to learn and teachers to plan. In this case, GCSE and A Level results days could happen in the same week.

Laura Doel, National Secretary of NAHT Cymru said: “We are bewildered as to why this consultation is taking place. No evidence has yet been presented that changing the school year would have any educational benefit for learners.

"And the previous consultation on this subject showed there was no real appetite for change, from parents, educators, businesses or the general public. So why is this continuing to be pushed as a priority right now?"

Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian MS said it was the right time to look at the school calendar.

“Many children and young people, especially those with additional learning needs and those from lower income families find the break very long, impacting negatively on their wellbeing and education.

"These proposals address that while still allowing the same amount of holidays throughout the year including a substantial summer holiday whilst also providing a longer break during the Autumn half term."

A 2022 survey of nearly 7000 parents in Wales by the charity Parentkind found that families that reported struggling with costs and childcare over the summer holidays were much more likely (72%) to be in favour of a more even school year including a shorter summer holiday.

Reacting to the Welsh Government's new proposals, the Chief Executive of Parentkind Jason Elsom said, “It is fair to say that the current concentration of school holidays in the summer months results in inflated childcare and family holiday costs, compounding the challenges faced during the cost-of-living crisis.

“Most importantly this impacts the life experiences and chances of the most vulnerable of children. We are pleased to see this consultation by the Welsh Government."

Jeremy Miles MS said that once the Welsh Government has "taken into account what people have told us" through the consultation, he will then look in spring next year at setting dates for the changes in 2025-2026 onwards.