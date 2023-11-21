Former Cardiff City player apologises for 'racist remark' towards team-mate

Ex-Cardiff City defender Jack Simpson has apologised after admitting making a "racist remark" towards a team-mate.

The incident happened while the squad were taking part in a pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Simpson has been banned for six games, fined £8,000 and will have to complete face-to-face education.

According the independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons, Jack Simpson had made the remark on Sunday 23 July having gone out drinking the night before.

Jack Simpson (right) made his only other appearance for Cardiff City this season in the Carabao Cup against Colchester United. Credit: PA Images

Releasing a statement, he said: "I wish to apologise publicly and unreservedly for the racist remark I made to Rohan Luthra on July 23.

"I have done so in private and it is important now, after the publication of the FA Commission decision in the matter, that I do so publicly to Rohan and all those who are rightly hurt by the nature of my comment.

"I stand against racism in all forms and what was said on that day does not, I believe, reflect my beliefs or my character.

"I hope this message conveys how strongly I feel about my mistake and how I intend to own it and emerge as a better person. I love the game and I hope to play it again professionally."

The incident was not reported to Cardiff City until 11 August.

At a meeting 4 days later, Simpson said he could not recall making the comment due to his intoxication from the alcohol he had consumed the night before but accepted that he must have made the comment.Jack Simpson made his final appearance for the Bluebirds on 19 August, coming on in the 77th minute in their 2-1 away defeat to Leicester City.

He is still without a club after leaving Cardiff City by mutual consent later that month.

