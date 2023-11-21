Play Brightcove video

ITV News Wales' Ian Lang reports from Garreg, where the vehicle was found.

Four bodies have been recovered in the search for a group of teenagers who have been missing after going camping in north Wales.

A massive hunt was launched for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, believed to be from the Shrewsbury area, after they failed to return home from an overnight trip to the Snowdonia area.

North Wales Police said four bodies were recovered on Tuesday from a silver Ford Fiesta which was found “upside down, partially submerged in water." It appears to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn, of North Wales Police, said a member of the public reported that the vehicle had left the road.

He continued: “Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta vehicle upside down, partially submerged in water.

“Tragically, the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.”

The group were aged between 16 and 18 and Supt Llewellyn added: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

"We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is among those who are leading the tributes to the four teenagers. He has said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Torcalonnus. Devastating news."Mae fy meddyliau gyda'u teuluoedd a'u ffrindiau yn ystod yr amser anodd hwn."My thoughts are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time as they deal with the unimaginable."

A joint statement has been issued by Dwyfor Meirionnydd Member of Parliament, Liz Saville Roberts and Senedd Member, Mabon ap Gwynfor.

They said: "This news is truly heartbreaking and foremost as parents ourselves, our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the four young men whose lives have been lost in this tragic accident.'

"We would like to pay tribute to the emergency services and local mountain rescue teams involved in the search operation, and to members of the public for their assistance in helping to locate the vehicle.

"No words can sufficiently reflect the sorrow that this news brings to our whole community."

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Colleges Group had said earlier: “The college’s immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the teenagers missing in North Wales.

“We can confirm that all four of the teenagers are students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and are studying A-levels with the college.

“This is a very worrying time, and we all want them to be found safe and well.”

