North Wales Police have launched an urgent search for four young men who have been missing since Sunday 19 November.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson, and Hugo Morris are all from the Gwynedd area and were reported missing on the morning of 19 November.

They are believed to be travelling together in a silver Ford Fiesta with the registration HY14 GVO.

The quartet are from the Harlech and Porthmadog areas.

Locals have reported that a police helicopter has been searching above Penrhyndeudraeth as well as the Nantmor and Beddgelert areas.

Police have asked for anyone with sightings to contact them quoting reference A184194.