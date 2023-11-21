Play Brightcove video

Pictures from the scene show a police cordon in place

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a local man, 65, died in Colwyn Bay.

Police say they were called at 2.15 am to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Princes Drive.

On Tuesday morning, North Wales Police said a woman, 29, was arrested.

Police say they have "no concerns for the safety of the wider community".

It follows the arrest of a man, 33, from Colwyn Bay and a man, 42, from Widnes, on Monday. Police say they remain in custody.

The victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the areas around 2am on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector, Sarah-Jayne Williams, said police wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area of Bay View Road, Greenfield Road or Princes Drive, at around 2 am on Monday morning.

"If any drivers have dashcam footage that could assist us, please get in touch either via our live web chat online or on 101 quoting reference A183958.

"We have no concerns for the safety of the wider community.

"There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area whilst we continue our investigations, and I would like to thank local residents for the assistance they have already afforded us."

