Wales need to beat Turkey on Tuesday evening if they are to have any chance of automatically qualifying for Euro 2024.

The Cardiff City Stadium is set to host another crucial match as Cymru hope to leapfrog group rivals Croatia into second place and grab automatic qualification.

Wales travelled to Yerevan on Saturday fully in control of their own destiny but a disappointing draw against Armenia handed momentum back to Croatia.

It means Rob Page's team have to beat Turkey in Cardiff and hope Croatia do not win at home against Armenia.

Rob Page said he does not want to talk about play-offs whilst Wales still have a chance of automatic qualification. Credit: PA

That job is easier said than done, with Turkey topping the group and having already guaranteed their place in Germany for next year's tournament.

The task is made even harder by the fact captain Aaron Ramsey will be absent again, missing out due to injury.

Even if Wales do not finish in the top two of Group D, they will still have another chance to qualify.

Their fall-back option is a play-off, which Cymru are guaranteed due to their place in the top tier of Uefa's Nations League competition.

Qualification via that route, though, is not a given as they will face stiff opposition.

It is somewhat familiar, however. Page's side famously went through play-off games against Austria and then Ukraine to qualify for last year's World Cup.

Rob Page has said he does not want to hear talk about play-offs yet, saying focusing on that step means "we may as well call the game off on Tuesday [against Turkey]."

He added: "The campaign is not over. If you'd have seen training, you will see the players don't believe it's over. We're fully focused on the job we've got and we don't want any regrets when that final whistle goes."

Focus is key - Wales has a job to do. But it will be hard not to be distracted by events in Zagreb as they hope Armenia can do them a big favour against Croatia.

Kick-off is at 7.45 pm on Tuesday evening (21 November) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

