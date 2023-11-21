Wales welcome Turkey to the Cardiff City Stadium tonight in the final match of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Rob Page's side need to beat the group leaders and hope that Croatia lose or draw against Armenia in order to qualify automatically for the Euros.

Last week, all Wales needed to do was win their last two games to qualify but a draw against Armenia on Saturday has derailed things.

There are three changes to the starting side from that match. In come Brennan Johnson, Tom Lockyer and Nathan Broadhead.

Stay tuned for live updates from kick off at 7:45pm.

Wales: Danny Ward; Tom Lockyer, Ben Davies (C), Joe Rodon; Connor Roberts, Neco Williams, Jordan James, Ethan Ampadu; Nathan Broadhead, Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson.

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir (C); Ferdi Kadioglu, Samet Akaydin, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Cenk Ozkacar; Ismail Yuksek; Yusuf Sari, Abdulkadir Omur, Salih Ozcan, Kerem Akturkoglu; Bans Alper Yilmaz.