Six months since the deaths of two teenagers in Ely, friends and family have joined forces to ensure the boys' memory lives on.

The community was left reeling after the sudden death of 15-year-old Harvey Evans and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan.

In the weeks and months that followed, a friend of both families decided he wanted to create a football team in their name.

The purpose was creating a lasting legacy for his two friends and an opportunity for the young men and boys in the area to be together twice a week in a supportive and encouraging environment.

The team's shirts pay tribute to Harvey and Kyrees. Credit: ITV Wales

H&K Forever Young FC was formed by Ashdon O’Dare, 26, and now plays in Cardiff's Combination Football League.

Despite the fact they’ve only been playing together since the summer they have won the majority of their matches and are currently top of the table.

Team manager Matthew said: "All the boys put their heart into it because of the boys. Maybe if it wasn't to do with the boys and was an 'ordinary' football team they wouldn't be so passionate so every single one of these boys here is passionate about playing.

Club manager Matthew said young men have "got a life" thanks to the team. Credit: ITV Wales

“Some of them ain't really the best footballers technically but we don't need Messi and Ronaldo, we need a team… Everyone's together because, like I said, it's for the boys.

"We want to make their mums proud and their families proud."

Between 20 and 30 players attend a training session every Wednesday evening. Many who are not selected to play on a Saturday still show up to offer support to the players on the pitch and the families of Harvey and Kyrees who, most weeks, are there on the sidelines.

Matthew added: “We train on a Wednesday, game on a Saturday. Some of these guys have never played football in a group, it’s their first time.

"You see here today there is a good twenty to twenty five people here who have dedicated their time to come here on a cold Wednesday night to come and enjoy themselves like, what else would they be doing if they weren’t here. There wasn’t anything like this before, you may see them standing outside a shop or something or walking around but never like this.

"They've got more of a life now, more of a thing. Couple of them work, the majority of them work but towards the weekend they've got something to look forward to."

The team's badge is a picture of Harvey and Kyrees. Credit: ITV Wales

Aside from the football team, the mothers of both boys have been working tirelessly since the death of their sons to set up a registered charity, H&K Foundation.

The aim over the coming months is to start a youth club which will provide opportunities and a place for the young people of Ely to attend on a weekly basis and learn a variety of life skills.

The deaths of the two teenagers shocked this community and made national news but for the friends and family, who are still shrouded in grief, they are now determined to show their community in a positive light through giving as much help and support as they can to each other.

