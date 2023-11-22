The mother of one of four teenagers found dead in a crash on a camping trip in north Wales has said she feels "like she's in a nightmare".

The bodies of Wilf Henderson, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris, were found in an overturned, partially submerged car after last being seen in the Porthmadog and Harlech areas of Gwynedd on the morning of Sunday, 19 November.

Crystal Owen, Harvey's mother, said that "nothing would make the nightmare go away."

In a post on Facebook, Ms Owen wrote: "I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not.

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away."

Lisa Corfield, the mother of Wilf's girlfriend, said Wilf was a "lovely kind young lad" who treated her daughter "in a way only a mother could hope her daughter be treated."

She added: "I am absolutely heartbroken for Maddi and all of the boys family's involved. Maddi is heartbroken and we will all miss you dearly Wilf.

"Thank you for bringing so much love and happiness into Maddi's life and for just always being there for her, I promise to look after her for you."

A massive hunt was launched to find the four teenagers after they failed to return home from an overnight trip to the Snowdonia area.

North Wales Police said the bodies were found inside the overturned car which left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, and was partially submerged in water.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group, where the boys were A-level students, offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends” of the teenagers and said it had put in place a range of support measures to help those affected.

Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton said the news of their deaths was “heartbreaking“.

She said: “On behalf of Shropshire Council and I am sure I speak for everyone in Shropshire in expressing our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those found and we ask that they can be left in peace to grieve.

"We will be offering support from specialist teams to the communities around Shrewsbury College and Meole Brace Secondary School as many people will be affected by this.”

