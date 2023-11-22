Wales midfielder Jordan James branded the refereeing of his side's 1-1 draw with Turkey a 'disgrace'.

Frustration filled the air at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night as Wales were condemned to the Euro 2024 qualifying play-offs, missing out on automatic qualification.

Men in red shirts grew visibly frustrated with Slovenian referee Matej Jug. Harry Wilson had an early penalty shout waved off and then Brennan Johnson had two shouts of his own, the second of which looked the most likely.

Wales were denied a penalty after Brennan Johnson went down in the box. Credit: PA

Ben Davies was then penalised for a perceived push on a Turkish attacker as the ball landed way out of his path and into the arms of Danny Ward.

Yusuf Yazici slotted the penalty to draw Turkey level and neither side could find a winner.

After the match, the Wales camp were seething.

"I think it's a disgrace, I'll be honest," said James.

"I've watched them back and I would say they're all pens. Then he gives one against us that's never been a pen.

"Obviously this is coming from frustration straight after the game. But for me, watching them back, they're all pens."

Manager Rob Page attempted to be more measured in his press conference but felt Wales would have won the match with a different referee.

"Yeah I believe so if I'm being completely honest," he said.

He felt particularly aggrieved after Johnson's second penalty shout was dismissed by Jug.

"It's probably a stonewall penalty, one of the most obvious penalties I've seen for us against Brennan [Johnson]," said Page.

"The defender has got the wrong side of him, he runs into him and takes him out. It's a stonewall penalty. It's so frustrating at this level.

"The VAR check was over in ten seconds.

"I can't get my head around it, I can't understand how they've got to that decision."

What next ?

In the end, the draw mattered little as Croatia beat Armenia to secure second spot in the group and clinch the final automatic qualification spot.

If Wales are to reach the Euros now then they'll have to go through the play-off route and win two games in March.

They'll face one of Finland, Iceland or Ukraine in Cardiff on 21 March and if they win that, they will then face the winner of Poland v Estonia for a place in the Euros.

