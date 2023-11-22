Play Brightcove video

An investigation is underway into a crash that left four teenagers dead after they travelled to north Wales for a camping trip.

Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, both aged 18, Harvey Owen, 17, and Jevon Hirst, 16, all from Shropshire, were reported missing after they failed to return home from a trip to Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, over the weekend.

Their bodies were found on Tuesday following a huge search operation, which has shocked communities in Shrewsbury and north Wales.

As the investigation continues, here is an overview of what we know so far:

Teens reported missing after not returning home

The alarm was raised by their parents when they did not return home. The group were last seen on Sunday morning.

Search operation launched

By Monday evening, North Wales Police launched a missing persons appeal for the teenagers.

An urgent search began on Tuesday morning, which included police and mountain rescue teams.

The teenagers had been in the Gwynedd area.

Vehicle found by a member of the public

Shortly after 10am on Tuesday, a member of the public contacted the police reporting a vehicle having left the road.

Police officers then found a silver Ford Fiesta, the car the boys had been travelling in, "upside down, partially submerged in water".

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn at North Wales Police updated the media on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: PA

Bodies of four teenagers found

Later, police confirmed the bodies of "four young men" had been recovered from the vehicle.

It appeared the car left the road on the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, police said.

Police said the car appeared to have left the road on the A4085 at Garreg.

Tributes pour in from families, friends and college

The boys were studying for their A-Levels at Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

On Wednesday morning, the college said the news was "truly heartbreaking" and its thoughts go out to those affected.

It added that it will be supporting students and staff.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, sent his condolences to the families of the four boys who died.

Mr Sunak told the Commons: "I know the thoughts of the whole House will be with the family and friends of the four teenagers who died in a car accident in north Wales."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid tribute to the four teenagers in the House of Commons. Credit: PA

Crystal Owen, Harvey's mother, said that "nothing would make the nightmare go away."

In a post on Facebook, Ms Owen wrote: "I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not.

"I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away."

Maddi Corfield posted a tribute online in the wake of the tragic loss of her boyfriend, Wilf.

“I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever,” she said. “The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous.

Crash scene to remain closed as investigations continue

North Wales Police said on Wednesday that it will be "continuing to carry out a detailed search of the area where the car was found".

The force added that underwater search team's are now helping in the area.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn, of North Wales Police, said: “As part of our investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the four young teenagers in the Garreg area we are continuing to carry out a detailed search of the area where the car was found.

“As a result the A4058 will remain closed until we are satisfied all related property has been recovered.

“Our thoughts remain with the families at this extremely difficult time and I would like to thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.”

