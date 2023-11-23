A headteacher has appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court to face more allegations of child sexual abuse.

Neil Frederick Foden of Old Colwyn, Conwy has previously been charged with three offences including sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and sexual communication with a child.

He has been charged with another six offences, they include three counts of sexual activity with a child and one of sexual activity with a child under 13.

On Thursday (23 November), the 66-year-old appeared before magistrates via video link from Berwyn Prison in Wrexham.

The suspended headteacher sat behind a desk with his hands folded throughout the 5-minute hearing, speaking only to confirm his name, age and address.

Mr Foden will remain in custody and appear at Mold Crown Court on 5 January 2024.