CCTV shows El Gifari getting into the van and then running from the scene

A man has been found guilty of murdering a delivery driver by running him over with his own van.

Mark Lang, 54, died in hospital in April, 18 days after being struck by the van.

On Thursday, a jury found Christopher El Gifari, 31, guilty of murder and robbery, after a week-long trial. He had previously admitted manslaughter and the theft of Mr Lang's delivery van.

Christopher El Gifari admitted manslaughter and theft of Mr Lang's delivery van, but was found guilty or murder and robbery. Credit: South Wales Police

In March, Mr Lang was dragged around 743 yards along North Road in Cardiff but had been delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in Cathays before.

There was no reaction from El Gifari and he showed no emotion as the jury foreman read out the verdicts in court 2 at Cardiff Crown Court just before 4 pm on Thursday.

Members of Mr Lang's family sat in the public gallery, and let out expressions of relief and even joy at the announcement, while many were in tears.

El Gifari will be sentenced on Friday 1 December.

At 12.49pm on 28 March, emergency services were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on North Road in Cardiff. Credit: Matthew Horwood

"Brutal and ultimately pointless killing"

On Thursday, Mr Lang's family thanked the jury, police and CPS for their "hard work and support over the last few months and weeks".

The family also thanked those who helped Mr Lang.

"The last few months have been traumatic for us as a family after Mark’s brutal, and ultimately pointless killing.

"We now have to struggle to face life without him.

"His partner now faces life alone, his daughters won’t have their dad to walk them down the aisle, his grandchildren will never know their grandad.

"We will have to live through the memories we know he would have treasured if he were there with us."

Speed cameras on North Road recorded the van travelling at 47mph. Credit: Matthew Horwood

El Gifari stole Mr Lang's delivery van from Laytonia Avenue as Mr Lang delivered parcels.

Mr Lang then stood in front of his van in an attempt to stop El Gifari but was driven over and dragged at least 743 metres, South Wales Police said.

Speed cameras on North Road recorded the van travelling at 47mph. The van came to a stop at the junction with New Zealand Road and El Gifari ran from the scene.

Police said members of the public tried their best to help and comfort Mr Lang, who was critically injured.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Rebecca Merchant, of South Wales Police, thanked the Gabalfa community for its "support during the investigation, in particular by providing CCTV which has been crucial in this case".

