The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has defended Wednesday's Autumn statement on a visit to north Wales.

Mr Hunt has been speaking with workers at Airbus in Broughton a day after he announced a new “investment zone” in Wrexham and Flintshire.

During his tour of the plant, he revealed how one of the executives at Airbus told him that he has "made her job easier, in terms of attracting investment into the UK".

The Chancellor yesterday announced people would pay less tax and receive higher benefits.

On Thursday he added: "I chose the tax cuts that are going to make the UK competitive, that is the way we will raise living standards for families up and down the country."

Credit: PA

Mr Hunt's visit came on the same day Ofgem announced it's increasing the energy price cap by £94 a year.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford, described the Autumn Statement as "short-term schemes, pet projects and more austerity".

Plaid Cymru said it has "argued for targeted support to help families with energy costs this winter, and a Social Energy Tariff to help make the system fairer in the long term".

The Welsh Liberal Democrats said there was "nothing in it for Wales".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...