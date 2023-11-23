Police have issued an appeal for dash cam footage after four teenagers were found dead following a crash in north Wales.

North Wales Police said they are "particularly keen" on obtaining "dash cam footage" from anybody who may have been travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11 am on Sunday, 19 November and 10 am on Tuesday 21 November.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, were found in an overturned, partially submerged car after last being seen in the Porthmadog and Harlech areas of Gwynedd on the morning of Sunday, 19 November.

Their car a silver Ford Fiesta left the A4085 near Garreg Llanfrothen, Gwynedd and was discovered on Tuesday, 21 November 2023.

Superintendent Simon Barrasford of North Wales Police said a "full and detailed investigation is underway" to establish the "cause of the collision".

He said: "Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

"Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.

"Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

"We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding."

