An estate agent from Ynys Môn has been dismissed by his agency, eXp UK following an internal investigation.

It was conducted by the agency’s head office in the United States after Ian Wyn-Jones faced allegations on S4C’s flagship current affairs programme Y Byd ar Bedwar.

Up to 20 of Mr Wyn-Jones’ previous customers spoke with the programme and allege that he misled them by creating fake viewings and offers, and by failing to disclose offers.

Despite denying the allegations against him, Mr Wyn-Jones was temporarily suspended whilst eXp undertook an internal investigation.

Two months later eXp has confirmed that Mr Wyn-Jones “has now been terminated as an eXp partner agent with immediate effect.”

Mr Ian Wyn-Jones is a familiar face as an estate agent on Welsh language media Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

"This is due to the evidence of his failure to maintain required customer-related standards at all times during his tenure with eXp UK.”

Ian Wyn-Jones responded by saying he was “shocked about the content [of the statement]”.

He added that he chose to leave eXp and that the investigation, by Y Byd ar Bedwar, has had a detrimental effect on his life and well-being.

On Wednesday, 22 November, Mr Wyn-Jones posted a statement on his Facebook page denying all the allegations against him, and announcing that he has now set up an independent business as an estate agent.

