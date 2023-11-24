Play Brightcove video

Dr Ahmed Sabra shared his experience with ITV Wales' reporter Marina Jenkins

A Swansea doctor who escaped what he has described as "the most dangerous place on earth" says his wife is "still having nightmares".

Earlier in November, Dr Ahmad Sabra became trapped in Gaza after he and his family had been visiting relatives when the fighting broke out in October.

As British nationals, his wife and three children were allowed to enter Egypt. However, he was refused at the border because, at the time his name, was not on the approved list.

Dr Sabra said: "My heart is bleeding for what we've witnessed and what is still ongoing. I still have family in Gaza, and I'm really worried about them.

"Gaza, I think now is the most dangerous place in the world. A child is being killed every 10 minutes. More than 50 % of houses are getting bombed. There is no safe place in Gaza."

Dr Sabra spoke to ITV Wales reporter Marina Jenkins. Credit: ITV Wales

Dr Sabra said one of the main issues is the lack of communication - he can only speak to his mother every few days.

He said: "The last time I received some communication was two days ago from my mum. Before that, for four days I didn't hear anything.

"Everytime there is a bombing or somebody dies in there, we just panic and it's really still difficult. So, I hope all this will end very soon."

Talking about how he managed to cope with the situation, Dr Sabra said: "I was going back into survival mode, trying to find shelter and food.

"But at the same time, the general concern is - Am I going to make it to join my family? And when is all this suffering going to end?"

Dr Sabra thanked his colleagues and said: "I think it did really pressure the Foreign Office to do their job." Credit: Dr Ahmad Sabra

Dr Sabra thanked his friends and former colleagues at Morriston Hospital for their efforts to get him home.

His friend Sara Gretton started a petition, calling on the Foreign Office to add his name to the approved list.

He said: "I cannot thank them enough. I think they did an amazing job. And I think it did really pressure the Foreign Office to do their job."

He added: "When I arrived at my home in Swansea, I slept for 15 hours. During that time you don't sleep, the bombing is continuous.

"You can just see the flashing light of the missile and its explosion. Even the smell of the gunpowder is there all the time.

"My wife is still having nightmares and she sometimes gets up and thinks we have to be evacuated.

"I'm still trying to look after my family and trying to protect my family. I'm still not at the stage where I'm recovering and this is still ongoing as every day you see the killing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...