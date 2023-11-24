Wrexham's bus passengers will be able to get public transport at night for the first time in years - thanks to a £200m investment from the local authority.

Five routes around the city will be offering trips until 11.00 pm at night - currently, the last service is around six in the evening.

Next year, another £200m will be invested in rural routes.

Councillor David Bithell told our reporter Joanne Gallacher "funding is really, really difficult and Wrexham has suffered." Credit: ITV

Lucy Lewis lives in Rhosllanerchrugog, four miles outside of Wrexham. She told ITV Wales she can't watch Wrexham Football Club on a Tuesday evening as there is no way to get home using public transport.

"A Tuesday night game, it's a quarter to eight kick-off so it's get a taxi home which can be about seven or eight pounds".

She says the evening bus services will make a big difference to football fans and benefit the whole community.

Cllr David Bithell said it is the right thing to do: "We've had lots of feedback from local people about lack of bus services, lack of connectivity coming into the city centre and people being isolated in their own communities.

"Over the years we've seen the demise of local bus services both in England and Wales.

"Wales particularly at the moment - funding is really, really difficult and Wrexham has suffered with less operators operating in Wales now".

The new bus service starts on 3 December 2023.

Since Covid, fewer people are using public transport but Wrexham County Borough Council wants to invest in the service and despite financial pressures, they have pledged the extra money.

Cllr Bithell said: " I know there are other local authorities across Wales really, really struggling to invest into public transport.

"I think where we come from as a council's administration is that we're committed to our de-carbonisation work and we are committed to boosting the local economy".

