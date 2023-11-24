The mother of one of the four teenagers killed in a car crash in north Wales said "no words can describe the pain she is feeling" at the "loss of the most precious soul".

Paying tribute to his 17-year-old son Harvey Owen's mum, Crystal said her son was "unique and special" and "touched so many people along the way."

Harvey’s mother said: "No words to really explain how much of a special person Harvey was, but I will try my best.

"From the moment Harvey was born, he was special, a truly longed-for baby who made me feel so complete and a much-wanted sibling for Yasmin."

An investigation is underway into a crash that left four teenagers dead after they travelled to north Wales for a camping trip.

Earlier North Wales Police said a "full and detailed investigation is underway" to establish the "cause of the collision". Credit: North Wales Police

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, were found in an overturned, partially submerged car after last being seen in the Porthmadog and Harlech areas of Gwynedd on the morning of Sunday, 19 November.

Harvey's mum added: "The fact that Harvey will always be 17 is unbearable to think of and even harder to accept. Please hold your loved ones tight, all the minor things we worry about are irrelevant, life is so short and can be so cruel.

"He was the most gentle soul, always feeling empathy for people and seeing the good in everyone. Quirky, a trendsetter, loving, pure and hilarious, he was so dopey at times it was annoying but he was so lovable it was hard to stay mad at him for long!"

In a statement issued through North Wales Police, Harvey's mum said he was "always passionate about his latest craze".

She said: "Whether that be his pets, BMX, his skateboarding or more recently his passion for playing guitar, jazz music, poetry and art.

"There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut-wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.

"Harvey was perfect when he came into the world and he will go out that way. He never caused ill will, he did no harm, he wronged nobody, and he was and will forever be a son we can be proud of.

"I’ve lost my boy, the boy I absolutely adored, and I can’t accept that I won’t be able to hold him again or tell him I love him again."

The families of the teenagers are being supported by Police Family Liaison officers and request that their privacy continue to be respected at this difficult time.

