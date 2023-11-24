Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was assaulted in Ammanford.

A silver Vauxhall Insignia is alleged to have stopped in front of a Vauxhall Astra causing it to stop on New Road at around 9am on Sunday, 20 October.

Police say a man driving the Insignia then left their vehicle and allegedly punched the Astra driver several times through the open car window, causing injuries, before leaving the scene.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has asked anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to the force, using quote reference: 23001032306.

