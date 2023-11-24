S4C's Chief Executive Sian Doyle has been sacked after an investigation into bullying allegations at the publicly-funded Welsh-language channel.

In a statement, the S4C authority says the decision was made after "detailed legal advice following a fact-finding exercise undertaken by Capital Law".

The review was initiated following serious concerns raised by BECTU in April 2023.

The authority thanks those who came forward for their "openness" and "willingness" to share their experiences.

It says: "The evidence we have seen reflects the views and experiences of 96 people who are current or former staff of S4C or partners with whom the organisation works".

And continues: "The nature and weight of the evidence provided was deeply troubling. It has undoubtedly been a challenging time for many individuals.

"As Members of the Authority, we would like to apologise for the stress and anguish caused by behaviours experienced in the workplace.

"It is clear from the evidence received that action needs to be taken to secure change within S4C, and there is still much work to do to deal with all the issues arising from the information received."

The S4C Authority says it is "committed to ensuring that S4C is a place where our staff are happy and safe – a place where they feel able to perform at their best and thrive".

It adds that it is now working to "restore confidence and trust in the organisation – not only amongst our staff but with our partners in the creative sector, audiences in Wales and beyond".

A report will be published in due course which will explain the nature of the evidence received. But the statement says: "This is a sensitive matter, and we must follow due process.

"As the S4C Authority we need to carefully balance our obligations in relation to transparency with the well-being of those involved, and it would be inappropriate to add anything to this statement at this time about the decision announced today."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...