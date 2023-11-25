Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales journalist Caitlin Bryant joins musician Cat Burns at festival Depot in the Castle

This year, one of Wales’ oldest historical landmarks, Cardiff Castle, was the unlikely home to a sold-out music festival, called Depot in the Castle.

The event has grown in popularity, and size, with an impressive lineup of international artists such as Bastille, Craig David, and Tom Odell.

One of the musicians who performed this year was Cat Burns.

Cat gained a fanbase through TikTok, before breaking into the mainstream with her hit single ‘Go’, which peaked in the UK singles chart at number two.

Something that many people may not know is that Cat Burns’ family is from Wales and refers to herself as “a little bit Welsh.”

The singer was a pupil at the famous Brit School Credit: Sin Hart

Her mum grew up in Newport before moving to London, with the majority of Cat’s mother's side of the family still living in Newport.

She even showed me her best Welsh accent…

Cat was a pupil at the famous Brit School, where many successful musicians, such as Amy Winehouse and Adele, have come through its doors.

When discussing what is so special about the school, Cat spoke about how "it teaches you the tools that you need to take with you into the industry…I guess also the fact that it's free just opens up so many doors for so many people from different walks of life and different financial backgrounds."

Cat has been very open about her autism and ADHD.

She spoke to me about how she embraced her neurodiversity to use it to her advantage in her songwriting and creative process.

Cat Burns on stage performing Credit: Sin Hart

She added: I mean, I'm a massive people watcher. I've had to observe people and learn how to socialise and how to make my way around society.

"I think my bluntness and the way I see the world in kind of black and white has helped with my lyrics and how I kind of just get straight to the point.

"That's also kind of made me have a, 'Why can’t I?' mentality and always kind of question why things can't be a particular way.”

Despite only being at the beginning of her career, Cat has been shown support from some of the world's most successful musicians, in particular Sam Smith, who she duetted with on her hit single Go, as well as touring with the world's biggest recording artist, Ed Sheeran.

Cat spoke about how they told her to make sure she protects her mental health in such a tough industry, saying: "Sam's always, always said to me to just make sure that I know how to say no and how to just look after myself and really schedule it and put time in for rest because this job can be very hectic.”

With the date confirmed of Saturday 27 July 2024 for next year's Depot in the Castle and the announcement of Brit Awards and Billboard nominee Anne Marie as one of the headliners it is sure to be another sell-out.

The event founder Nick Saunders said: "We are thrilled to have Brit nominee Anne Marie as our headline for Depot in the Castle 2024.

"The event is always a real highlight in our annual calendar. Next year is going to be bigger than ever with some really exciting acts soon to be announced."

General tickets for Depot in the Castle 2024 went on sale on Friday 24 November.

