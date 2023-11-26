Play Brightcove video

Sara and Jason Morris, who lost their son Alfi just days before his second birthday, spoke to ITV Wales reporter Kate Lewis. Words by ITV Wales reporter Beth Thomas.

A family who lost their son just days before his second birthday are fundraising for the charity that provided them with essential support.

Sara and Jason Morris and their now 10-year-old daughter Besi, lost their son and twin brother on St David’s Day 2015, just before Alfi’s second birthday.

Sara Morris, Alfi's mum Credit: ITV Wales

"It wasn't long after Alfi and Bes were born that it was evident that something was not quite right with Alfi," Sara told ITV Wales.

"He was quickly diagnosed with a life-limiting condition called Neonatal Marfan syndrome. Our world came crashing down."

Following the diagnosis, Sara and Jason, Afli's dad, were put in touch with Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice.

While Sara said the family were initially "dreading" the experience of going to a hospice, she says they were "so wrong."

Alfi Morris passed away days before his second birthday Credit: ITV Wales

"We had the opportunity not long after to go on our first family holiday," she added.

"All our stresses and all our worries went away and we could just be mum and dad again for that weekend and that is so important as a family. We will always cherish those memories."

The bereavement support is 'lifelong' with the family members being able to 'dip in and out of it' as they wish, says Tracy Jones, Director of Family Wellbeing and Outreach Services.

Jason Morris, Alfi's dad Credit: ITV Wales

The Morris family continue to access support and are currently working to raise funds for the hospice.

"I think it's a lot to do to try and keep Alfi's memory going [...] to let other families have the same support that we have had," Jason said.

The family's fundraising efforts are part of a wider campaign called 'When Your World Stops.'

The short-term aim is to raise £350,000 in just 60 hours, with the ultimate aim being to enable the hospice to continue its work.

