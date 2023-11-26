A man was left with "serious facial injuries" on a Tenby street, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the assault on a man aged in his twenties, which is believed to have taken place sometime between midnight and 1am on Sunday 26 November.

The man was found lying in the road between the Premier Inn and Tasty House Café on White Lion Street in Tenby, with serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, the force has said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information that could help the investigation, including CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Officers are also trying to trace a man who left the town in a taxi share with a woman, at around 1am.

Anyone with information that could help officers with the investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online, by email, or by calling 101, quoting reference: DP-20231126-027.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

