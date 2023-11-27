A river is being searched by emergency services near Carmarthenshire after reports that someone entered the water.

The alarm was first raised on Sunday evening, when fire crews were sent to the River Cothi between Pontargothi and Dryslwyn.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service told ITV News its crews, boat, police, along with mountain and water rescue teams, are at the scene.

A fire and rescue boat is being used in the search. Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson added that "riverside searches are being conducted downstream and a drone will be utilised if the weather permits."

Crews were first called at 5.45 pm on Sunday 26 November.

On Monday afternoon, the fire and rescue team confirmed the search was ongoing.

Crews from Carmarthen, Swansea Central, Llandeilo and Pontarddulais crews were sent to the scene.

The search was suspended just after 11.30 pm on Sunday but resumed around 8.35 am on Monday.

