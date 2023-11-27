Wales and Scarlets back row Taine Plumtree is a doubt for the 2024 Six Nations after picking up a shoulder injury.

Plumtree was absent from Scarlets' loss to Ospreys over the weekend.

After the match head coach Dwayne Peel said confirmed it'll will be a while before he put on the red jersey of his country or club side.

He said: "He's not going to be fit for a while I don't think. [He's] likely to have surgery on his shoulder."

Wales' Taine Plumtree (left) competing for the ball with England's Henry Arundell (centre). Credit: PA Images

Plumtree also missed out on selection for the World Cup after picking up an injury during one of the warm-up 'Summer Series' matches.

He impressed in his two outings, but the knock to his shoulder meant he was, in the words of Warren Gatland, "unlucky" to miss out.

At the time he said: "He's unfortunately drawn the short straw in terms of that.

I had a chat to him this morning and said to him be ready in case there's potentially an opportunity. I spoke to him last week about where he was at with his injury."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...