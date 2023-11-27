A Cornish tourist was left so angry by the new default 20mph speed limit he wrote a letter saying he will never visit Wales again.

The retired builder, who had just returned from a sixth holiday in Wales, said "never again", adding "stressful is an understatement" trying to stick to the lower speed limit.

Despite having a "wonderful few days" in Caernarfon, he said the holiday "will be my last one in Wales".

Writing to Cornwall Live, t he man added: "The 20mph speed limit in previously 30 limits is horrendous. I spent so much time checking my speedo I am sure I was a danger to pedestrians and errant drivers. My wife was glued to the satnav reminding me whenever I was approaching 20 and couldn't appreciate the view."

He added: "Even the 70mph limits on dual carriageways are reduced to 50 by 'temporary' signs. All the Welsh people (lovely, lovely people) I spoke to absolutely hate the blanket/default 20mph limit.

"This is 'democracy' in Wales. I got to the English border feeling knackered. My vehicle - my Delica 'Deli' - is hard to keep down to 20, even with my cruise control. Sorry, Wales, I don't think I will ever be back."

He said the measure is "already scaring off tourists".

The Welsh Government introduced the change in September, lowering many 30mph speed limits to 20mph.

It makes Wales the first country in the world to introduce such a measure.

However, it has been a controversial change, with a petition calling for the decision to be reversed getting tens of thousands of signatures.

Unfortunately for the builder, the local authority in Cornwall is also rolling out 20mph limits across much of the county.

The council there said the change will improve journey times in urban areas, reduce noise pollution and help air quality.

In his letter, he said: "It would be so sad if Cornwall Council wasted vast amounts of money imposing daft speed limits to add to Cornish traffic congestion. They already seem to think tourists don't need toilets any more, now they want to strangle our essential tourist industry by making travel in Cornwall a misery for locals and tourists alike."

