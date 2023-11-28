Avril Lavigne has announced she will be headlining a show at Cardiff Castle next summer.

The Canadian pop-punk star, best known for hits such as 'Complicated', 'I'm With You' and 'Sk8er Boi', is the latest big act to announce a gig in the capital next year, playing on Tuesday 2 July.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, with priority tickets available from Wednesday.

It follows the release of her seventh album, 'Love Sux', last year. She is also working on an eighth studio album, collaborating with Yungblud, Travis Barker and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low amongst others.

In 2002, she became only the second artist in history to have three songs from a debut album hit the US Billboard chart's Mainstream Top 40.

Avril Lavigne released her debut album more than 20 years ago. Credit: PA

Madness, Manic Street Preachers and Tom Grennan are among other acts who will play at the venue next summer, with Tom Jones having performed at a homecoming gig earlier this year.

Simple Plan, known for hits like 'I'm just a kid' and 'I'd do anything' and have sold 10 million albums worldwide, will support Lavigne.

Forming in Montreal in 1999 and performing at the Winter Olympics in 2010, they recently launched the #ImJustAKid TikTok challenge which led to more than 3 million videos being created, including from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Serena Williams.

Not just famous for creating music, Lavigne has starred in animated films such as Over The Hedge and The Flock.

Avril Lavigne joins Madness (right) and Manic Street Preachers, amongst others, in confirming a show at Cardiff Castle next year. Credit: PA

The show is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “This is yet another brilliant show to add to our line-up for next summer.

“Avril Lavigne has wowed fans internationally for more than 20 years so we look forward to welcoming her and Simple Plan to Cardiff Castle for a great night.”

