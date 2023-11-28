Emergency services have cordoned off an area of Cardiff following the discovery of what has been described as a "suspicious item".

There is a large police activity around Titan Road, Splott.South Wales Police said a bomb disposal team is on its way to the area. They are from the Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal (JSEOD).

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "A cordon has been enforced and road closures are in place around the area and motorists are advised to take alternative routes."

