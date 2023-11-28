A fundraiser set up to help the families of four teenagers who died in a crash in north Wales has now raised more than £20,000.

The appeal was started with the aim of raising £4,000 in memory of Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17 and Hugo Morris, 18, but donations have reached more than five times its target.

The bodies of the four teenagers, all from the Shropshire area, were found following a multi-agency search on Tuesday 21 November.

They were found in an overturned, partially submerged car after last being seen in the Porthmadog and Harlech areas of Gwynedd on the morning of Sunday, 19 November.

They had travelled to north Wales for a camping trip.

The fundraiser was launched by a woman from the Shropshire area, who said she was "absolutely blown away by everyone’s generosity so far."

She wrote on the fundraiser page: "We’ve smashed the target so let’s keep going! This page is to help families through this difficult time. This would be every parent's worst nightmare so every little helps."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and North Wales Police continues to appeal for information.

The force is particularly keen on obtaining dashcam footage from anybody who may have been travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday, 19 November and 10am on Tuesday 21 November to contact them.

