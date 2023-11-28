The public has been urged not to put themselves in danger as the search for a missing woman in her 50s from Camarthenshire enters third day.

Emergency services have been conducting a large-scale search of a river for Angharad, 55.

Her family and police say they are "extremely concerned for her whereabouts" and she is being treated as a high-risk missing person.

Dyfed Powys Police has asked family, friends or other members of the community do not put themselves in danger in trying to assist with the search.

Search teams including fire crews were at the scene on Monday afternoon. Credit: Media Wales

She is described as a white female, about 5ft 1inches tall, of medium build with brown hair and is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a blue jumper and pink wellingtons.

Superintendent Ross Evans said: “We are currently conducting a large scale search in and along the rivers in the Nantgaredig, Pontargothi and Llanfynydd areas.

“We are working closely with other agencies such as the Mountain Rescue Team and the Mid and Wet Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and a specialist police dive team is also involved in the search.”

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has offered to help in the search for Angharad. I am however very concerned that the terrain in the area is challenging.

A fire and rescue boat is being used in the search. Credit: Media Wales

"I am therefore asking the public to have confidence in us and our partners in the search whilst utilising trained staff and specialist equipment.

"I can assure the public that everything that can be done is being done and ask that people do not attend the area to assist in the search.”

“We are also supporting Angharad’s family with specially trained officers during this very difficult time.”

