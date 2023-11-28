Unions have revealed details of a two-phase plan aiming to "protect more than 2,300 jobs" over a decade and see "no compulsory redundancies" at Tata Steel in Port Talbot.

GMB and Community have criticised the "bad deal for steel" announced by Tata and the Government on 15 September 2023 that would put 3,000 jobs in danger.

The unions are "seriously concerned" about the proposal to build a single 3mt Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) which will replace the existing blast furnaces in an effort to decarbonise the plant.

The UK Government had previously said it has "a plan for steel and without our backing there was a risk of closing Port Talbot altogether". Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

In a statement, Unite and Community said: "Installing a simple 3mt EAF would lock us into a single technological approach producing a significantly reduced and limited portfolio through recycling scrap steel in an EAF, which would threaten jobs, and which would be substantially less green than the strategies being adopted by our main competitors."

Roy Rickhuss, General Secretary of the Community Union, said: "It is a serious and credible plan developed with the support of the respected industry experts Syndex, who have had access to the company’s confidential information and who have in-depth knowledge of Tata Steel UK having worked with us since 2014.

"Our alternative is ready-to-go and we call on all stakeholders to get on board and back the plan, back our industry and back our steelworkers."

GMB General Secretary says the multi-union plan offers a "credible path to this future."

Gary Smith said: "Port Talbot workers deserve a decarbonisation plan that protects the future of UK steel while safeguarding jobs.

“The multi-union plan offers a credible path to this future. It’s feasible, open to proper scrutiny and crucially avoids any non-compulsory redundancies.

“It’s the plan Port Talbot workers want - now unions, Tata and the Government need to make sure it’s implemented."

Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon says it's only a 'credible pathway' to a 'strong and profitable future for steel-making in Port Talbot'. Credit: PA Images

Stephen Kinnock, MP for Aberavon has "unequivocal support" for this new plan.

He said: "It's the only realistic route to retaining our customer base, and it's also the only credible pathway to a strong, competitive and profitable future for steel-making in Port Talbot and throughout the downstream plants across Wales and the UK.

"The plan was fully endorsed by the multi-union steel committee prior to its presentation to Tata Steel, and I welcome the fact that the company has engaged so positively and constructively with the workforce on the basis of this plan.

"It's vital that steel is at the heart of a forward-looking industrial strategy, which is why Labour has pledged £3billion to support the industry over the next decade."

Research from Cardiff University found that the total economic impact of Tata was £3.2 billion in Wales per year. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Earlier this month an expected announcement on job losses at Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant had been delayed.

The UK Government had previously told ITV News that it has "a plan for steel and without our backing there was a risk of closing Port Talbot altogether".

The board of the steel giant met in India on Wednesday 1 November to discuss its plans to decarbonise the site.

Unions had given Tata the plan, aimed at saving jobs at the biggest steel plant in the country, on 17 November but the company are yet to make a final decision on the proposals.

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: "Tata Steel has an agreed and well-established multi-union Information & Consultation arrangement for matters potentially affecting the company - The UK Steel Committee, which includes national representatives from Community, GMB and Unite unions.

"Senior leaders from Tata Steel met with the UK Steel Committee and their advisors on the 17 November to start discussions on their proposals. We agreed to further detailed conversations on specific items within their proposal and these discussions are ongoing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...