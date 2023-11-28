Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' reporter Marina Jenkins spoke to Sandra Corben from Porthcawl.

A widow who lost her husband a decade ago is now raising a guide dog puppy named in his memory.

Sandra Corben, from Porthcawl, lost her husband Neil in June 2013 and was inspired to pay tribute after her late mother-in-law did something similar.

With five loved ones passing away in 10 years, Sandra said Guide Dogs "really kept her going" and has raised eight puppies so far as a volunteer.

Her mother, father and mother-in-law all died within three years of each other.

Sandra, who is now a volunteer in Guide Dogs Cymru, said: "It is so rewarding when you welcome this little bundle of fluff into your home."

Raising a puppy as a guide dog typically takes between 12 and 16 months, before they go on to intensive training and, ultimately, help someone with sight loss.

Sandra Corben's husband Neil passed away in 2013 after battling cancer. Credit: ITV Wales Cymru

During that time, volunteers put puppies through training, and socialisation, and introduced them to new environments and experiences, as well as providing them with a loving home.

Corby is Sandra's eighth puppy that she has raised.

Speaking about raising a guide dog said: "Obviously, the hardest bit is parting with them but you know that you're going to help change someone's life and it's a positive goodbye.

"Every puppy leaves paw prints in your heart."

Sandra Corben, who is now a volunteer at Guide Dogs Cymru said, "Every puppy leaves paw prints in your heart." Credit: ITV Wales Cymru

Talking about the experience of raising a puppy, the Guide Dogs Cymru's Deborah Rees said: "There's a role for everybody. We give great training as well for people who are going to be involved in raising our puppies.

"There are many people waiting to be matched with a Guide Dog and we want to help those people and change their lives."

