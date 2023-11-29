A body has been found after a large-scale search in the Carmarthenshire area for a woman who was reported missing from her home.

Angharad, 55 was reported missing from the Nantgaredig area on Sunday 26 November.

Officers searched the River Cothi with a mountain rescue team, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and a police helicopter.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: " We can a body has been found this afternoon, Wednesday 29 November, during the search for Angharad, who had been reported missing.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place., however, Angharad’s family has been informed of this development.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...