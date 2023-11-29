Inquests into the deaths of four teenagers who died in north Wales are due to open on Wednesday.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, were found in a silver Ford Fiesta on 21 November following a major search.

The car was overturned and partially submerged, according to North Wales Police, having last been seen in the Porthmadog and Harlech areas of Gwynedd on the morning of Sunday 19 November.

They had travelled to the area from Shropshire for a camping trip.

Harvey's mother Crystal Owen described him as “a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way".

She added: “There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.”

Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi Corfield, posted a tribute online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous.”

The police want dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth and Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday 19 November and 10am on Tuesday 21 November.

A fundraiser set up to help the families of the teenagers has now raised more than £20,000.

It had started with the aim of raising £4,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...