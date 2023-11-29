As crowning achievements go, playing a major part in a Netflix hit by the age of 14 takes some beating.

Welsh teenager Fflyn Edwards has done just that - being catapulted into the spotlight playing the role of young Prince Harry in the final series of hit Netflix drama The Crown.

Talking about the experience, Fflyn said: “I don’t think I’ll ever forget it and I’m extremely grateful for what’s happened to me and that’s I’ve been fortunate enough to have had this experience and I’m happy that I’ve enjoyed it.”

He added: “I started around September and then finished in February. We filmed first in Mallorca actually and I couldn’t believe that I was going abroad to film and sort of having a bit of a holiday.

His favourite scene was the one where he and Rufus Kampa who plays Prince William are on holiday. Credit: Fflyn Edwards

"We then did a bit of filming in London and then went to Scotland. It was really good to see all the scenery and the sets they made as well for the shoot. Again, I was so lucky to be able to experience all that and I’ll never forget it.”

It is not Fflyn's first role. The 14-year-old from Llanelli has already played roles in CBBC's 'The Snow Spider' and '1899' on Netflix alongside fellow Welsh talent, including Aneurin Bernard.

But playing Prince Harry has come with its own challenges, especially playing a real person.

“It’s very different playing a real-life person instead of a fictional character. I did a lot of research in order to play the role well and I was fully aware that I had to embody him as a character in order to do a good job in the series. A lot of research helped," Fflyn explained.

Fflyn's big dream is to play James Bond but he says "if not I’m happy with anything really." Credit: Fflyn Edwards/ Family Photo

He added: "I used YouTube and looked at photos. That still happened on set too so in relation to the scene we were filming. I was looking back on photos and clips of him when he was younger so that I could sort of copy his mannerisms and his movements and things in the scenes."

Fflyn says he learnt a lot from his on-screen parents too, Dominic West plays Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki is Diana, Princess of Wales. He said: "I’m really grateful to them for being willing to teach me because I’ve still got a lot to learn."

His favourite scene was the one where he and Rufus Kampa who plays the Prince of Wales are on holiday with their mother. He said: “Just being on the yacht, I’ve never been on one before and me and Rufus, both of us were just enjoying the scenery because you don’t get to do that every day.”

The child actor, who still goes to school at Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth in Llanelli, had to keep up with his schoolwork during filming. He said: “A lot of people don’t know but when child actors go to film they have to do a minimum of three hours of school a day.

"I didn’t miss out on a lot because it was mandatory. I was really lucky because I had a great teacher who made the time fly because it was so much fun."

Fflyn says the LA premiere of The Crown was "a really cool night." Credit: Fflyn Edwards/ Family Photo

The future looks very bright for this young talent who is keeping tight-lipped about his next big job. He's already got work lined up but said: “I don’t think I can say what.” But his big dream is to play one of the world's most famous spies, “Hopefully James Bond but if not I’m happy with anything really”, he added.

Fflyn is keeping his feet firmly on the ground and doesn't seem phased about rubbing shoulders with the stars. He flew out to LA with his mum for the premiere of 'The Crown' and said: "It was a really cool night and to see all the people enjoying watching it, it felt really nice."

He's grateful for the support he has received from his family, especially his Mamgu. He said: “I’ve been very lucky because my Mamgu is very proud of me. I think I’ve had the most attention from her out of everyone. I think that’s good because I don’t want to become big-headed.

"All the boys in school don’t really care about it so I’m lucky that I’m staying grounded because a lot of people don’t really care.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...