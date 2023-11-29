Morriston Hospital in Swansea has declared a 'business continuity incident' over extreme pressures in its emergency and unscheduled care services.

More than 80 people are waiting for beds at the hospital, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

Due to the "extreme pressure" on emergency and unscheduled care, people have been asked to avoid coming to the hospital's Emergency Department unless they are seriously ill or badly injured.

Business continuity incidents (BCIs), are triggered only under exceptional circumstances.

Morriston’s Medical Director, Dr Mark Ramsey, said "everything possible" was being done to discharge patients who no longer needed acute medical care so the very ill patients could get beds.

The health board says that it expects the hospital to be extremely busy in the coming days due to the seasonal drop in temperature which can trigger more illnesses.

Dr Ramsey said: “Families and loved ones can play a key role in supporting us if they are able to take their relatives home as soon as possible or help out temporarily with the additional support needed until a care package is in place.

“It is also in patients’ best interests to leave hospital on time, as they can be harmed by a prolonged stay in hospital caused by inactivity and the risk of exposure to infections. Going home as soon as possible is much better for their recovery and general wellbeing, and also where most people want to be.”

There are around 300 patients in Swansea Bay hospitals who have completed their medical treatment but are still in beds, many because they are waiting for additional support or a package of care to be put in place before they leave, the health board has said.

The health board added that it is continuing to work collaboratively with local authorities to support patient discharge.

