A specialist team of officers has been deployed to investigate the disappearance of a man who has been missing for two weeks.

Officers will continue their search in the Aberdare area for Ricky Harris.Ricky, aged 31, was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20 pm on Saturday, 18 November, in Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare, wearing grey and black clothing.

Ricky Harris was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20 pm on Saturday 18 November, in Maes-Y-Deri, Aberdare. Credit: South Wales Police

Police said Ricky has links to "Aberdare, Pontypridd and Tredegar" and is known to walk a route known locally as the "Dram road".

Despite a previous appeal for information about his whereabouts, Ricky remains missing and there is concern for his welfare.

Detective Inspector Owain Morrison said: "Despite several public appeals, and potential sightings, none of which have been confirmed, Ricky remains missing and there is growing concern for his welfare.

"We have been utilising specialist teams throughout the investigation and we will continue to do so, but we are still appealing for the public to come forward and speak with us if you have any information.”

