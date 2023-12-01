The first flurries of snow could be spotted in Wales this evening with forecasters saying we could see lows of -7°C.

Today is the first day of meteorological winter and according to ITV Weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth "we have the perfect combination of frontal systems and cold air from the Arctic".

There is a possibility up to 5 centimetres of the white stuff could fall in some parts of the UK with temperatures dipping to -10°C.

Ruth said: "The one thing that we can always rely on as far as our weather goes, is that it's guaranteed to keep us on our toes. Autumn has gone, but it seems it's going to be an autumn to remember!

Locals of Pontypridd noticed frost creeping up their windows this morning as the weather became colder. Credit: Sheena Parry-Davies

"The joint warmest on record here in Wales; 1.53C above the average temperature, which may not sound like a lot but it's hugely significant. And who could forget the 4 named storms in just a few short weeks? Agnes, Babet, Ciaran and Debi are bringing wind and rain to much of the country.

"Today is the first day of meteorological winter and the weather seems to have got the message. It's cold... very, very cold with temperatures on Thursday night dropping to a low of -6.6C in Capel Curig. Friday night looks set to be colder still."

She added: "And there's talk of snow too. But how are we likely to be affected here in Wales? The answer is, it's very difficult to say! We have the perfect combination of frontal systems and cold air from the Arctic. And where the two meet we get snow!

"The fronts are moving from west to east over the weekend, with western and northern hills likely to see a few centimetres. There could be flurries further inland too, but predicting when rain will fall as snow is notoriously difficult! A lot can happen between it falling from the sky and landing on the ground!

"One thing we're all going to have to watch out for this weekend is frost. Lots of it, and with temperatures set to hover around freezing in many areas the frost won't melt in a hurry.

"There could also be icy stretches on the roads and pavements.And eastern parts of Wales are likely to be shrouded in fog through the weekend, which could turn to freezing fog in places, which is particularly nasty if you're driving. The freeze looks set to continue until the middle of next week.

"My advice would be, to keep warm, keep safe and keep an eye on the forecast!"

Yr Wyddfa looked stunning during its first frosty December sunrise of the year. Credit: Chris Owen

The Met Office has said: "After a frosty start, most of Wales will have a dry day with some winter sunshine once any early freezing fog clears. Wintry showers may clip Anglesey and Pembrokeshire at times. Feeling cold but winds staying very light. Maximum temperature 4°C.

"Temperatures quickly dropping below freezing this evening with a sharp frost developing inland. Freezing fog patches forming inland, especially in the east. Wintry showers arriving on many other western coasts."

They also warned people that the cold weather could cause pipes to freeze and potentially burst.

The weekend forecast for Wales stated: "Freezing fog patches in places at first, perhaps lingering in some eastern locations. Otherwise, sunny spells for some but wintry showers are possible in the west, pushing east later. Cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C."

Should you drive during the weekend, National Highways Network Manager, Dale Hipkiss said: "Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded."

He continued: "Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so please plan ahead for your journey, check weather forecasts, and if weather conditions do become challenging whilst travelling, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

"It's also a good idea for people to check (your) vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, etc. before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns."

