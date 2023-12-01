With thousands of steelworkers in Port Talbot facing an uncertain future, the Unite trade union has outlined its plans not only to save the town's steel industry but to safeguard the sector across the UK.

Unite shared details with members of Senedd Cymru during a committee meeting on Thursday, 30 November, saying "it's about growth not cuts" ahead of talks with Tata on Friday (1 December).

As the steel giant moves towards greener steel production a question mark is still hanging over when an announcement will be made. That's unlikely to happen this week.

Tata wants to decarbonise its site at Port Talbot under moves to safeguard its future but unions fear the plan would lead to around 3,000 job losses.

The key aim of Unite's plan is to prevent job losses and secure a "successful future" for the Port Talbot steelworks.

To enable this to happen it says Tata and the government "must commit" to having a three-megaton (MT) electric arc furnace built by 2027 while also keeping blast furnace four open to the end of its life in 2034.

It calls for blast furnaces to be left running until the plant is ready to make a full switch to greener production methods. It also wants an independent investigation into the refurbishment of the coking ovens at Port Talbot to determine "viability" and "potential investment costs".

Tata says the coking ovens cannot be refurbished, but the union says no evidence has been given to confirm this. The plan says that "if the coking ovens do close, a plan to retain jobs for every impacted worker must be enacted."

Unite says agreement to these key points "will provide the basis for the development of a more detailed plan to fully rebuild the plant and take advantage of the growing demand for steel by 2032".

It also adds that if "Tata and the government continue on their current course, it will leave Port Talbot needing more steel while it runs down its capacity to make it".

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s plan for Port Talbot would ensure jobs are created not lost, provide a bright future for South Wales and guarantee the UK as a global leader in green steel production.

"As the country and the world transition to net zero, the demand for steel is growing - especially low carbon steel. So the question is not whether we will be using more steel – simply where it is going to be made."

The Port Talbot plan is part of the Unite’s Workers Plan for Steel for the entire UK steel industry, which is calling on politicians to:

Change procurement rules to let UK public contracts use 100 per cent UK steel. This alone can create thousands of jobs.

Public investment for a Steelworkers’ Transition Plan with NO loss of jobs.

Phased workers’ transition to Green Steel – while doubling capacity to rebuild our industry and grow jobs.

﻿Unite regional secretary for Wales, Peter Hughes, said: “Unite’s blueprint for Port Talbot shows how the coming opportunities for green steel can be taken for the benefit of all involved and the interests of the country as a whole – it would be a crime for politicians and Tata not to grasp them.”

The Tata Steel Europe European Works Council (EWC) will meet on Friday 1 December.

It covers all European operations in the EEA and is a forum where issues of transnational interest are discussed.

In the afternoon, the UK Steel Committee will meet with TATA bosses and share with them their plan.

A Government spokesperson said: “We have a clear strategy to boost the UK economy, helping industry to transition to clean technology and create highly skilled jobs for the future right across the country.

"Nowhere is this more apparent in the recent announcement by Tata to transform steel making in South Wales, safeguarding 12,000 jobs in the steel industry.

"Our Advanced Manufacturing Plan will build on announcements like Port Talbot and invest in the long-term future of our innovative manufacturing industry by providing £4.5 billion of targeted support, and our Battery Strategy could help create 100,000 highly skilled jobs".

ITV Wales has approached Tata Steel for a response.

