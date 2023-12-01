Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has "had enough" as she was taken back to hospital just weeks after finishing chemotherapy.

The 33-year-old developed a blood clot in her lung shortly after she finished treatment for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with earlier this year.

Posting on Instagram, Amy told her fans: "Hello everyone, unfortunately, I have had another nightmare this week and it seems to be never-ending. I was rushed to hospital on Monday and on Tuesday I found out I had another blood clot on my lung. Luckily enough it's not going into my heart."

Amy Dowden has not been able to take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing series. Credit: PA Images

She revealed she has now been put on blood thinning injections for the foreseeable future, which she described as "really sore into your stomach".

Amy, who has Crohn's disease, said she had the same injections following an operation relating to that condition.

She said there is still chemotherapy in her system, having finished treatment just three weeks ago.

Dowden, who is from Caerphilly, opened up earlier this week about the emotional strain of having cancer.

She said it will “take a while to accept” being diagnosed at such a young age and she gets “angry” about it.

Talking to Women's Health UK magazine she said she will not be able to accept it until "I’m back dancing and back to my normal self".

Joining Strictly in 2017, she has been forced to miss this year's series.

She also recently broke her foot - another setback after an already difficult year.

However, Dowden told fans she is glad to be home after "another rubbish week".

She added: "I thought my hair would start growing back quicker but looking at photos, I have more hair two weeks ago than I do now. I seem to be losing hair... It's getting me frustrated and getting me down but hey, I'm back from hospital."

