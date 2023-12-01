Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales' Marina Jenkins

A charity project helping families all through the year says they need "more support than ever" during the festive period.

The "Everyone Deserves a Christmas" scheme, created by MP Carolyn Harris, launched its Christmas campaign in Swansea Market on 1 December.

The campaign aims to raise awareness and much-needed donations for struggling families.

A few years ago Andrew Davies suffered a stroke which left him unable to work.

His daughter was working abroad - but the hamper saved him from loneliness.

He says receiving the Christmas hamper "made a difference".

Andrew Davies says the hamper "cheered him up"

Andrew said: "In the beginning, I was reluctant to ask for help but the hamper made a massive difference to how I enjoyed my Christmas.

"On Christmas Day my daughter was working abroad. I didn't see her.

"I don't have any family really and it could've been quite lonely.

"The very first one there was another friend of mine who was in a very similar situation to me and we ended up spending Christmas Day together.

"To think that other people are getting the same enjoyment out of it, even though it is a necessity.

"Food is a necessity for everyone. More importantly, it's great to see that kids are not going without food. The difference is just unbelievable."

MP Carolyn Harris from Swansea East said: "This year I am seeing a lot more families who have an income but who cannot afford to do the extras like Christmas and pay their bills"

MP Carolyn Harris said the charity hamper project has now grown from packing a few hampers in her kitchen to preparing for 2,000 families this year.

She said: "The cost of living crisis has affected a lot of people than I'd anticipated this year.

"But it's such a wonderful thing to do in the community as the community comes together.

"We collect money so that we can put together a hamper for the Christmas Fair."

Ms Harris revealed each hamper includes fresh chicken, a piece of ham, fresh vegetables, chocolates and a box of Christmas crackers.

She added: "It's the stuff that we all take for granted and we all have these things during Christmas but if you're living on a shoestring then you can't buy those things.

"It's all been done by the generous donation of people from southwest Wales.

"They give their time, they give their money and they give their money and they give their love so that everyone gets a Christmas.

"My Christmas won't be complete without everyone who deserves a Christmas.

"It makes my Christmas. It makes my life that people are kind enough and care enough about other people."

Musician Mal Pope speaking about his involvement and commitment to the project

Musician Mal Pope has been involved with the project since it's inception.

He said: "I have been involved since the days of packing a hamper."

Each year he is tasked with writing a new song to help raise awareness and money.

The singing postboxes in Swansea are festively decorated with snowmen, snowflakes and gold stars. Credit: ITV Wales Cymru

A singing postbox in Union Street has been placed in Swansea that will surprise people when they post their cards and letters.

The red and gold postbox is festively decorated with snowmen, snowflakes and gold stars.

It plays Jingle Bells, We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Deck The Halls, when something is posted.

