Wales weather: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued as temperatures plummet below freezing
Parts of north and mid Wales could see travel disruption over the weekend, with roads and railways likely to be impacted by snow and ice, forecasters warn.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which is in place from 18:00 on Saturday evening until midday on Sunday.
It comes as temperatures across the country have plummeted below freezing.
What to expect, according to The Met Office:
Roads and railways could be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Some injuries from falls on icy surfaces