Parts of north and mid Wales could see travel disruption over the weekend, with roads and railways likely to be impacted by snow and ice, forecasters warn.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which i s in place from 18:00 on Saturday evening until midday on Sunday.

It comes as temperatures across the country have plummeted below freezing.

Stunning icicles formed on Great Orme on Saturday morning Credit: Marc Hughes

What to expect, according to The Met Office: