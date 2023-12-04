Former Wales international reveals 'heartbreaking' dementia diagnosis

Former Wales international Andrew Coombs has revealed he has been diagnosed with dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) at the age of 39.

The ex-forward is one of more than 200 retired rugby players who have brought a legal claim against three of the sport’s governing bodies alleging they suffered brain injuries during their careers.

In a statement posted on X, formally Twitter, he said: “I’m writing to share some personal news that has deeply impacted my life and the lives of my loved ones.

Andrew Coombs of Wales during the RBS 6 Nations Championship at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. Credit: PA Images

“Eight months ago, I was diagnosed with dementia and probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy after suffering symptoms for around four years.

“This first came to my attention whilst featuring on a live episode of Scrum V Sunday, where discussions around CTE symptoms resonated with me deeply.

“It was a challenging decision to seek medical advice. However, understanding the changes happening within me became imperative.

“The diagnosis was a heartbreaking one but it answered many questions that had been lingering in my mind and worrying me for so long.”

Former England captain Phil Vickery and ex-Wales fly-half Gavin Henson were revealed to be part of the legal case for the first time on Friday after waiving their anonymity in the claims against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Lawyers for the players have previously alleged the governing bodies failed to take reasonable steps to protect players from sustaining brain damage whilst playing.

It's alleged many now have permanent neurological injuries, including early onset dementia, Parkinson’s disease and CTE.

Coombs' statement continued: “I do question those who were responsible for managing the health risks associated with repetitive head collisions and concussions.

“Some may not understand my decision to join the legal action and that’s OK.

Gavin Henson was revealed to be part of the legal case for the first time on Friday (1 Decemeber). Credit: PA Images

"Unfortunately I am currently unable to share my personal experiences that led to this decision, which might have provided more clarity.

“Whilst I am devastated by my diagnosis, my spirit remains strong and, in a strange way, the diagnosis has brought relief and clarity, as it has provided answers to many of my questions.

“I’m trying to be myself as much as possible, enjoying life to the fullest, not allowing my condition to destroy my mental health.”

WRU, World Rugby and RFU issued a joint statement on Friday and said they won't be commenting further. They said: "Whilst today's (Friday 1 December) case management hearing was necessarily about legal process, we must not forget about the people and players at the heart of this case.

"We want them to know that we care deeply about their struggles, that we are listening and that they are members of the rugby family."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...